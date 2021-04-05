News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Girls get back to it after long break

Lee Power

Published: 11:19 AM April 5, 2021   
Portishead Girls' under-eights enjoyed their return to football after a three-month enforced lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team had a different coaching set-up in place for the match against Longwell Green, with Nick Allen stepping in with a very passionate performance.

And the girls seemed to enjoy the sunny weather and played as though they had never been away, with Florrie and Cara leading the way with three goals apiece.

Isla also found the net, alongside another of her teammates in an impressive display.

A club spokesperson said: "The girls have gelled so well as a squad and they go from strength to strength. Roll on next week as they host an unbeaten Clevedon Girls!"

Portishead: Cara, Isla, Florrie, Daisy, Millie, Lara, Esmee, Ava, Iris, Lilani.

