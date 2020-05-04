Portishead Gig Club members up to virtual challenge

Portishead Gig Club took part in a 605km challenge, as members had to row, run, walk or cycle the distance from Portishead to St Mary’s where the World Championships were taking place on the Isles of Scilly and back again Archant

Portishead Gig Club took part in a virtual challenge at the weekend after the World Pilot Gig Championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 45 members took part in the 605km challenge, which saw them row, run, walk or cycle the distance from Portishead to St Mary’s, where the World Championships were set to take place on the Isles of Scilly, and back again.

They had two days to complete the challenge and beat their target after covering a total of 1,127km.

Spokesperson Bella Wilson said: “We had members rowing 50km, running 25km, cycling 40km and walking 20km.

“We were doing this to keep the club virtually together, to keep our training up by using our daily exercise, but most importantly we wanted to help the community during this challenging time.

“We had people from 12 to 60-plus taking part and we were raising funds for Portishead Youth Club. We have so far raised £894 but that total is still rising.

“Portishead Gig Club has a real community spirit and we wanted that to reflect in this challenge. We are all very proud of how so many club members stepped up from all ages and abilities and help us achieve a vast amount of money for a fantastic cause.

“We know this money will help the young people of Portishead during and after lockdown.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/605kmchallenge.

