Portishead CC fall to first defeat of season at Bohemians CC

Published: 3:00 PM June 1, 2021

Portishead CC's Mike Hooper, alongside captain Charlie Dangerfield, were the only two players to score more than 10 runs at Bohemians CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead CC fell to their first defeat of season with a three-wicket loss at Bohemians.

Posset lost the toss and were put into bat and set about building a foundation for their innings.

Some slow batting from Ollie Savory and Kieran Garrett laid a base from which they looked to quickly build from.

However, neither batsman was able to build on their start and fell looking to increase the scoring.

With the exception of Charlie Dangerfield and Mike Hooper no other batsman was able to reach double figures as Portishead lost regular wickets and were dismissed for 150 in 35.2 overs.

In reply Portishead got off to a great start picking up a couple of early wickets.

Bohemians came out looking to score quickly and were above the rate after the early wickets.

Some tidy bowing from Hooper and Charlie Mott restricted the middle order from scoring and they took well deserved wickets as Portishead looked to close out the game with the score on 76-6.

But, some decisive batting from Aaron Powell and Stephen Spurrell saw Bohemians close in on the total and Portishead were unable to make the breakthrough as their rivals won with 10 balls to spare after a closely fought contest from start to finish.

Portishead return to action this Saturday when they take on Almondsbury at 1pm at the Lake Grounds.

"I thought we under performed and that cost us the game," said Dangerfield.

"We started off okay with the bat, only losing one wicket within the first 20-odd overs and then we lost a few and it really turned the tide. Then with the ball I thought we were good, we got two quick wickets but then their opening bat and number four steadied their ship and made it really difficult for us.

"It is our first defeat of the season but it’ll be interesting to see how the boys react to it. That’s in training, and in the warm-up next Saturday.

"It’ll be our first league game to be played at home this season. We had a very good game against them two years ago, so hopefully we can have another good game and finish on top.

"We’ve got to want it more than them. We have discussed expectations at the beginning of the season and we will reiterate that. If we can raise it by 10 per cent per person then we will be in a better situation to get the win."