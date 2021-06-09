News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Portishead CC fall to consecutive losses after falling to Almonsbury CC defeat

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:30 PM June 9, 2021   
Portishead CC pose for the camera.

Portishead CC: Top row from left to right: Will Cooper, Nic Anderson, Robert Chick, Toby Francis, Michael Hooper, Neil Lenihan, Cameron Gray. Bottom row from left to right: Charlie Dangerfield, Kyran Garrett, Ollie Savory, Alec Herrington, Charlie Mott and Ellen Armstrong. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead fell to back-to-back defeats after Almonsbury won by four wickets at Lake Grounds.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat in their first home game of the season.

And they got off to a strong start with Ollie Savory and newly promoted Lee Chambers putting on 62 for the opening wicket.

A few quick wickets restricted Portishead to 112-5 with 12 overs left.

But some brilliant hitting from Mike Hooper and Toby Francis propelled them to 213 from their allotted 40 overs.

The visitors got off to a quick start with a rapid opening partnership of 65 putting them on the front foot.

Regular wickets fell throughout the next spell of bowling, leaving them needing six runs an over after drinks with five wickets remaining.

But some clever batting and loose bowling let Almonsbury get close to their target, although Hooper once again excelled with the ball, picking up a wicket and only going for 29 runs from his eight overs.

Almondsbury managed to close the game out, though, with four wickets in hand and 4.2 overs left in a high scoring affair.

Portishead will look to bounce back in their game at Blackwell Flax Bourton on Saturday.

