Portishead maintain unbeaten start to season with four-wicket win at Cleeve

Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021

Portishead CC now sit third in the Bristol & District Association Second Division table after back-to-back victories at Cleeve and Bishopston. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead CC made it back-to-back wins with a convincing victory at Cleeve to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

After the visitors won the toss, in a potentially rain affected game, the hosts came out looking to score quickly, however regular wickets from all the bowlers kept the score down.

Daniel Jones played an impressive knock for Cleeve with a well built 51 off 64 balls but couldn’t find a partner to stick with him.

A few wickets for Neil Lenihan and four for Mike Hooper quickly closed the innings out before the end of the 26th over with the score at 111.

In reply, Cleeve got off to a good start picking up a couple of early wickets to leave Portishead on 30-3 with a risk of a collapse.

Kieran Garrett with a well crafted 28 not out once again steadied the ship while Will Cooper upped the scoring with a quick 32 to bring the target within sight.

When Cooper departed with the score on 80, Garrett continued to carry on scoring and whilst a few more wickets fell at the other end Portishead claimed a four-wicket win.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, it just goes to show how hard the boys have been working in training,” said captain Charlie Dangerfield.

“No way have we played our best cricket yet and we’ve got two wins so that goes to show how hard the boys have worked for me and Cam (Gray).”

When asked who had impressed him on Saturday, he added: “Kyran Garrett first and foremost. He batted superbly at number three, chasing a low score he stayed in and others batted around him. He’s been solid for us this season and long may it continue.

“Michael Hooper with the ball, taking four wickets in the middle overs. Unplayable, with the angle he bowls from it's so difficult to play.”

Portishead sit third in the table, behind Hampset and Almondsbury seconds, and are set to play their first home game of the season at The Lakes against fourth-placed Midsomer Norton seconds.

Despite successive wins, Dangerfield says the performances haven’t been “good enough” but he is confident they can pick up a “positive result” on Saturday.

“Last time we played at home was in the pre-season games and we had two players score 90-plus, which is massively positive," he said.

“On a personal note, it’ll be great to play at home, it’s such a lovely ground and if the weather is on our side then it’ll be packed down The Lakes.

“It’ll be a tough game but we will be in their faces pushing to be top of the league by the end of the weekend.”