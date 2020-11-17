Portishead's six-a-side league looking for two new teams

Published: 11:23 AM November 17, 2020

There are just a couple of spaces left in the Portishead six-a-side league for teams to join as it gets ready for kick-off after lockdown.

The league, based at Gordano Sports Centre, was set up to revolutionise community football in the town, with teams clamouring to get the free entry and has proved a real hit, with teams coming from all over the community and from other leagues every Sunday.

League Manager Ben Schumann said: “We knew this league would be popular, but the fact we are already able to start has surpassed even our wildest dreams.

“Our commitment to affordable football has no doubt attracted plenty of teams.”

It is this commitment to accessible football, meaning that the whole community can take part, that has led to the £20 game costs and free entry, as Schumann added: “It is essential to us that our leagues are central to communities and the low game price opens it up to everyone.”

Portishead's six-a-side Leisure League will play every Sunday at Gordano Sports Centre from December 6. - Credit: Paul Rafferty

You may also want to watch:

The leagues are Covid-safe, meaning they can carry on through any of the new restrictions, and why the free kit is being given out.

“One of the things we have said to teams is that we want them to have their own kit so bibs weren’t used, so we looked at ways to make it easy for players, and decided to give the free kit for the whole team," said Schumann.

Teams will be competing for big prizes too.

The winners could find themselves at a game in one of Europe’s top leagues if they win the monthly draw.

In addition, Leisure Leagues are the only registered not-for-profit provider of football, and they have a record of donating to good causes and charities across the country, with Schumann adding: “We are proud to be different and we hope players in Portishead enjoy the new way of doing things.”

To claim one of the last couple of spaces, click here:

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/

gordano-sports-centre/portishead-sunday