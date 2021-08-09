Playing at Wembley with Northern Ireland would be dream come true says Holloway

Published: 1:30 PM August 9, 2021

Lucy Bronze of England runs with the ball under pressure from Rebecca Holloway of Northern Ireland during the Women's International Friendly at St Georges Park, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Rebecca Holloway said the chance to play for Northern Ireland against England in a Women's World Cup qualifier this October at Wembley is a dream come true.

The 25-year-old defender made her debut against the Lionesses at St George’s Park in February and has played in three internationals for the Green and White Army.

The match, which will be played on Saturday October 23, will be the first competitive women's international at the national stadium since the ground opened in 2007.

England have already played Germany in two friendlies in 2014 and 2019, with the latter setting a record crowd for a home women's international of 77,768.

General view of an empty Wembley Way - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

“It’s every player's dream to play on a stage such as Wembley and to think I have the chance to do that soon is a very exciting thought especially in front of my friends and family,” Holloway said.

“Wembley is a stage that is known worldwide and so many historical events have taken place there. It’s a stadium that everyone wants to go to whether that’s to perform or spectate.

“It’s amazing and brings such great publicity for the women’s game especially. What better way to promote something than to have it hosted at Wembley Stadium. It’s even better now that fans can start coming to support as well and I hope that we get a good crowd.

“It could quite literally be a dream come true. I have never even been to Wembley before so to think that the first time I go is because I’ll be playing there is just surreal and an amazing opportunity and experience.”

Holloway experienced her first taste of international football in 2019 when she was called up for the UEFA Euro 2021 qualifying matches against Norway and Wales.

After making her international bow against England earlier this year, Holloway was part of Northern Ireland’s historical play-off triumph over Ukraine to secure a place in Euro 2022.

“Being a part of the Northern Ireland team and representing your country is a feeling of honour,” she added.

“We have such a togetherness which is what makes the group so special and Kenny (Shiels) has been at the core of making that possible. Everyone wants to work hard for each other and we all leave everything on the pitch.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do and all of us have bought into that. We want to keep proving that we can compete and get results and we are on the right track to do that.”