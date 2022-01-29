Perrett: Ashton & Backwell United 'under no illusions' on tough North Somerset Derby with Clevedon Town

All smiles for Ashton & Backwell United coaching staff Ryan Perrett, Tony Beecham and Jim Williams after the Stags 1-0 win over Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

First team coach Ryan Perrett says Ashton & Backwell United are “under no illusions” how tough their North Somerset Derby with Clevedon Town will be later today (Saturday) at 3pm.

The Stags are currently unbeaten in their last four games, including back-to-back wins from their games with Cadbury Heath and Mousehole, and look to make it five in their encounter at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

As for the Seasiders they have picked up 15 points from their last possible 24 in a run that has seen them lose just once in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division since the end of October.

"Clevedon have been on a fantastic run of late and we are under no illusions that it will be a very tough fixture for us,” Perrett told Ashton & Backwell United’s website.

“The lads have been training well ahead of the fixture and we know we will have to be on top of our game if we are to emerge with local bragging rights".

The stakes could not be higher as United can climb out of the bottom two with a victory as well as if other results go their way.

And Tony Beecham’s side will be spurred on by captain Connor Saunders who came through the Stags victory against the Seagulls unscathed after suffering an injury in their 1-0 win over the Heathens on January 3.

Perrett added: “Obviously we are at the wrong end of the table and we need to fight for every point, but good performances and the recent wins will hopefully breed some positivity with the lads and we can continue that form to make it a 100 per cent record in 2022".

Ashton & Backwell United winning goalscorer Sam Price, left, and manager Tony Beecham, right, after the Stags win over Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Sam Price has been a key role in Ashton & Backwell United’s recent success.

His good form saw seen come off the bench to score the winner against Cadbury Heath before he repeated the trick over Mousehole when he slammed the ball home from Miles Hardidge’s cross for his fifth of the season in his 20th appearance, averaging one every four games.

“I am pleased with how I have been playing this year, I am in a more forward role and have managed to get myself in to the right positions at the right times,” Price told the club’s website.

“Credit to the lads for creating them, I am just pleased to hit the net and help the team move in the right direction".

Price said the Stags are vary of Clevedon, mentioning their victory at Buckland Athletic last Saturday was impressive but continued by saying his side are more than a match for anyone.

“Clevedon had a cracking result on the weekend and we know they will be tough opposition for us,” he added.

“But we have been performing well and on our day, we know we can compete against any of the teams in this league.

“I am confident at the moment having scored in the last couple of games and I will certainly be looking to 'slap some net' come Saturday".

Manager Beecham praised the rise of Price and the role he has held recently after coming off the bench to score the winners with Cadbury Heath and Mousehole

And Beecham credited the attitude he has shown as a reward for his hard work he has put in training.

He said: “Sam has been playing well this season and was naturally disappointed to be omitted from the starting line-up a few weeks back after notching a couple of goals.

“We had a chat and he has taken on board what was said and added it to his game which is now starting to pay dividends.

“If you look at the goals he scored against Cadbury Heath and Mousehole they are from identical positions and is testament to the work which has been put in on the training ground".