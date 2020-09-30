Portishead & Clevedon triathletes back in action

Team Pactri at the Cotswold 113 (pic Portishead & Clevedon Triathlon Club) Archant

Portishead & Clevedon Triathlon Club members returned to training and racing in new club kit.

Limited edition kit thanking the NHS is being worn, with members and club sponsors Walnut Grove raising £375 for Clevedon Minor Injuries Unit and the BRI.

The club, now in its 15th year, has 170 members and several took on the Cotswold 113 race, which included a 1900m lake swim, a 90k bike leg and 21k run.

In dry, breezy conditions the swim began at intervals of five seconds to ensure the field of 580 were spread out.

The two-lap bike course was fast and flat, but a strong breeze proved a challenge as riders headed past the airfield, with only a slight tail wind on the way back.

The three-lap run was a mix of road and trail with warm conditions proving a challenge, but several PACTri members completed their first middle-distance race

And after combining the results with a previous race for their club championships, Belinda Humphries and Adam Thorne were crowned champions.

PACTri welcome new members, with more details on training sessions and racing information available on their club facebook page.

Results, women: Belinda Humphries (4th age group) 6:02; Team DonnaForte (Jackie King/Katy Lewis/Joanne Kemmish) 6:02; Jackie Huxtable (8th age) 6:19; Jaime-ann Tweedie (24th age) 6:27; Natalie Hibberd (29th age) 7:21.

Men: Adam Thorne (4th age) 4:26; Lyndon Davies (10th age) 4:44; Russ Turner (10th age) 4:47; Anthony Dauncey (26th age) 5:09; Andy King (30th age) 6:46; Jonathan Bale (49th age) 5:46; Andy Simmonds (50th age) 5:41; Andrew Butland (54th age) 5:53.