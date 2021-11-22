PacTri and Clevedon AC hit the Gower half-marathon
- Credit: Katy Lewis
Athletes from the Portishead Clevedon Triathlon Club ( Pac-Tri) and Clevedon Athletics Club turned up on mass for the Gower half-marathon earlier this month.
The endurance event is known for it’s hilly terrain and tough conditions and it didn’t disappoint.
Overall, eight members of both clubs took part and completed the course, which was around 15 miles, with Caroline Blunt, Valentino Oriolo, Jamie-Ann Thurlow, Marie Lochrie, Jonathan Bale, Katy Lewis, Natalie Hibbard and Andrea Goude all coming in between three and five hours.
Whilst the course was challenging the views were spectacular and the weather ideal as everyone enjoyed the event.
The group had spent many hours training on the Portishead to Clevedon coast path so that they were ready for the Gower conditions.
Thurlow said: "I’m still buzzing from this event. I’m so proud of us all for completing it".
If you would like more information about these clubs please see their websites: www.pac-tri.com or www.clevedonac.co.uk.
