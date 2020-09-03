Advanced search

Somerset Gryphons to hold junior open registration evenings

PUBLISHED: 13:10 03 September 2020

Somerset Gryphons are holding junior registration evenings ahead of the new hockey season

Somerset Gryphons are holding junior registration evenings ahead of the new hockey season

Somerset Gryphons are holding junior open registration evenings this month ahead of the new hockey season.

The club, based at Clevedon School Sports Centre, is looking to welcome back existing junior players and provide an opportunity for new players to come and try a session and meet coaches.

The registration evenings take place on September 9 and 16 from 5.30-6.30pm and are aimed at eight to 14-year-olds.

Youngsters can bring their own sticks and water bottles, although spare sticks and hand sanitiser will also be provided.

Prior knowledge of attendance is required due to Covid-19 restrictions, so those wishing to attend should email somersetgryphonsclubsecretary@outlook.com.

