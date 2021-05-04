Old Bishopston win was all we ever wanted says Portishead captain Dangerfield

Published: 5:00 PM May 4, 2021

Michael Hooper's 21 not out, from 20 balls, helped Portishead CC to open their season with a three wickets win at Old Bishopston CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead captain Charlie Dangerfield says opening their Bristol & District League season with victory was all they ever wanted.

The Posset chased Old Bishopston’s target of 156 from their 40 overs and were looking good for the win before three wickets fell, including Will Cooper on 47, for 13 runs set up a grandstand finish.

But a 36-run partnership between Robert Chick and Mike Hooper saw Portishead triumph by three wickets with 7.5 overs left.

“(It’s) brilliant, that’s what we wanted from the beginning of the season,” said Dangerfield.

“We talked a lot during pre-season and the two pre-season games about mindset. The past few pre-seasons, let’s forget about last year, obviously Covid-19, we have been in a rut and I asked Cam (Gray) to come and help us this season.

“He’s been fantastic for Portishead in the past, with his experience I thought with him on board we can only go up. We’ve got to start now, let’s move on.”

Dangerfield was full praise for the two batters who helped them get over the line.

Robert Chick in action for Portishead CC at Old Bishopston CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

He added: “Rob (Chick) and Hoops (Michael Hopper) can bat four and five, they can bat wherever really. I don’t think they should be eight and 10 but we’ve got such a strong squad.

“We’ve got first-teammers playing in the second team (during their four-run victory against Wrington). If some people don’t perform they could be dropped.

“The signs are really good for Portishead Cricket Club and we’ve got a cracking youth set-up as well.”

Portishead return to action on Saturday for their first home match of the season against Lansdown at the Lake Grounds for a first-ever meeting between the two sides.

And Dangerfield says Saturday’s victory will provide them with motivation to record back-to-back wins.

“I can’t wait, get the family and all the supporters down it should be a cracking game of cricket,” he said.

“The boys are buzzing especially after this week. There are things to improve on but the the boys will go out next week in a better mindset. More positively after this performance.”