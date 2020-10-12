North Somerset Tennis Academy duo serve up good win

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters Hugo and Isaac face the camera Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters had a busy weekend of National League action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was a great win for the 10u team of Hugo and Isaac against Redland Tennis Club, while the 12u team of Alex, JJ, Hugo and Isaac had a very close match against their Sodbury rivals.

Next week sees the 9u and 12u teams playing another round of matches in the competition.

If you or your child are interested in playing tennis, the North Somerset Tennis Acadmy caters for all ages and standards.

Free taster sessions are offered, with rackets provided, and further information is available from head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email him at stuart@n-somersettennis.com.