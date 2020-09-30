Advanced search

North Somerset Tennis Academy hold junior tournament

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 September 2020

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a junior tournament at the weekend

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a junior tournament at the weekend

The annual North Somerset Tennis Academy junior tournament took place in glorious sunshine at the weekend.

A field of 45 juniors took part in the sigles event, with some fantastic matches played.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: “It was important to play this event this year. Match play for the juniors is an integral part of their development.

“As a tennis provider for the local community, giving something back is vital for them, the next event will be held over the Christmas holidays. I am so proud of all the players.

“Congratulations go to Ellen, Archie, Isaac, Dave, Robert, Eliana and Daisy and thanks also to Phil at Brunel Engraving for supply the trophies.”

For more information about tennis courses, which are held all year round, contact Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email him at stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

