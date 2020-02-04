Advanced search

Half-term camps at North Somerset Tennis Academy

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 February 2020

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding half-term camps at Clevedon

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding half-term camps at Clevedon

Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy will be running a three-day half-term camp at Clevedon seafront tennis courts later this month.

They will take place on Monday February 17, Wednesday February 19 and Friday February 21 and run from 9am until 1pm.

The days will include team games, tennis drills, matches and a mini tennis Olympics, with activities divided into age groups of playing ability.

All players are welcome, from four to 16 year olds, and the camps cost £10 per day.

Rackets can be provided and anyone wishing to book or wanting further information can call head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email him at stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

