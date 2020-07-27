North Somerset Tennis Academy camps start

North Somerset Tennis Academy have special offers for summer camps Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy camps have started at Clevedon seafront tennis courts and places are filling up fast.

Camp days run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am until midday and rackets can be provided.

The morning will consist of fun games to racket skills and will be action-packed with lots of enjoyable activities, with champions to the Davis cup.

Youngsters can learn a new skill and spend time with friends for just £15 per session and book as many sessions as they want.

The camps are open to all children aged five to 16 and booking is required. Visit the website n-somersettennis.com or the NSTA Facebook page.

North Somerset Tennis Academy will be following the LTA guidelines with regards to Covid-19 during their summer camps and has another fantastic offer open to all players from beginners to performance.

One-to-one lessons are available for just £15 an hour or £20 for a shared lesson and head coach Stuart Bannerman, who is LTA qualified and accredited, said: “Tennis can be a difficult sport to learn, but you never know until you try!

“This can certainly be achieved by learning proper technique. Each lesson is taught with an emphasis on developing the proper mechanics, technique, and general understanding of the game.”

For more information, contact Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call 07593 456869.