North Somerset Tennis Academy announce new Tennis 4 Kids course

Each player who signs up for the North Somerset Tennis Academy will receive six one-hour group lessons. - Credit: North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy has teamed up with British Tennis to run a new Tennis 4 Kids course.

The course is aimed at giving children the opportunity to give tennis a go in a fun and friendly way.

Each player will receive six one-hour group lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls, a tennis t-shirt, and sweatbands.

At the end of the six weeks, mums and dads will take to the court and take part in some tennis games.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman feels this is a great opportunity to try tennis, saying: "With Wimbledon fast approaching, there is no better time to get onto a tennis court.

"As well as offering these courses at the seafront, te courts are free to use all year round to practice your tennis skills.

"Tennis has so many benefits for children, it improves hand-eye coordination, agility, balance, speed, aerobic fitness, and bone strength."

The course starts on Saturday June 18 at Clevedon Seafront Tennis Courts and is is open to children aged four to 10.

North Somerset Tennis Academy will also be running a half-term tennis camp next week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 9am and 12pm at £10 per day

To book, visit their website clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis/Coaching or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call 07593 456869.