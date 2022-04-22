North Somerset AC claim more success with superb performance in Yeovil
- Credit: NSAC
North Somerset AC claimed a total of 34 personal bests and two club records in a wonderful display in the Bill Whistlecroft Spring Open at Yeovil on Easter weekend.
A total of 32 athletes headed to south Somerset full of excitement and hope and it was was Keira Devereux who got things off to a great start.
She destroyed her personal best by almost five seconds, knocking a massive amount off the under-17 women's 800m club record, set in 2010. Her time of 2:12.86 currently ranks her fifth in the United Kingdom.
George Leite was next and he smashed the 14m barrier with a throw of 14.48m in the under-17 boys shot to push his own NSAC record upwards. This feet ranks him third in the UK.
Martha Herringshaw then took nearly half a second off her 100m personal best with a rapid 13.22 in the under-13 girls event and is currently ranked second in the UK.
The record belongs to Welsh International and English Schools' Bethan W, who finished in fifth place with a time of 13.1 in 2008.
All results can be found on https://www.thepowerof10.info/results/resultslookup.aspx.