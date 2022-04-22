North Somerset AC claim more success with superb performance in Yeovil

North Somerset Athletics Club members Kiera Devereux, right, and George Leite, with Bruce Holden, left, put in stellar performances in Yeovil on their way to breaking records in the 800 metres and - Credit: NSAC

North Somerset AC claimed a total of 34 personal bests and two club records in a wonderful display in the Bill Whistlecroft Spring Open at Yeovil on Easter weekend.

A total of 32 athletes headed to south Somerset full of excitement and hope and it was was Keira Devereux who got things off to a great start.

She destroyed her personal best by almost five seconds, knocking a massive amount off the under-17 women's 800m club record, set in 2010. Her time of 2:12.86 currently ranks her fifth in the United Kingdom.

George Leite was next and he smashed the 14m barrier with a throw of 14.48m in the under-17 boys shot to push his own NSAC record upwards. This feet ranks him third in the UK.

Martha Herringshaw then took nearly half a second off her 100m personal best with a rapid 13.22 in the under-13 girls event and is currently ranked second in the UK.

The record belongs to Welsh International and English Schools' Bethan W, who finished in fifth place with a time of 13.1 in 2008.

All results can be found on https://www.thepowerof10.info/results/resultslookup.aspx.