North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools' test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships Archant

North Somerset AC had its best-ever turnout at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships in Bournemouth.

And they helped Avon Schools enjoy their most successful set of results for many a year, as the senior boys claimed an impressive gold.

Alfie Hocking led the 10-strong team home in seventh, with clubmates Ben Hablin 17th, Sam Gentry 19th, Ollie Lock 31st and Will Cheek 43rd.

Matt Howard had a superb run as the club's highest-placed athlete in the same race, finishing fourth for Somerset.

Kiera Devereux was seventh and Millie Redman 18th as a bottom-year athlete in the gold medal-winning Avon junior girls' team.

Alice Bridger-Morales was 38th and a gold medalist in the intermediate girls' event, while Joel Martineau was 16th ad Seb Leaney 21st as the minor boys won silver, although Ben Collins pulled up with an injury.

Sam Holloway was 19th and second Avon runner in the junior boys' race, with Will Scott 22nd in the intermediate race.