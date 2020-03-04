Advanced search

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools' test

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 March 2020

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Archant

North Somerset AC had its best-ever turnout at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships in Bournemouth.

And they helped Avon Schools enjoy their most successful set of results for many a year, as the senior boys claimed an impressive gold.

Alfie Hocking led the 10-strong team home in seventh, with clubmates Ben Hablin 17th, Sam Gentry 19th, Ollie Lock 31st and Will Cheek 43rd.

Matt Howard had a superb run as the club's highest-placed athlete in the same race, finishing fourth for Somerset.

Kiera Devereux was seventh and Millie Redman 18th as a bottom-year athlete in the gold medal-winning Avon junior girls' team.

Alice Bridger-Morales was 38th and a gold medalist in the intermediate girls' event, while Joel Martineau was 16th ad Seb Leaney 21st as the minor boys won silver, although Ben Collins pulled up with an injury.

Sam Holloway was 19th and second Avon runner in the junior boys' race, with Will Scott 22nd in the intermediate race.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools’ test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Empty college building to become medical hub

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Athletics: Nailsea Running Club’s Ironwood Challenge proves popular

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

National Trust site to host Victorian week

People enjoying Tyntesfield in the lovely spring sunshine.
Drive 24