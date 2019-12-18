North Somerset youngsters enjoy Christmas tennis event
Archant
North Somerset Tennis Academy held a fantastic Christmas party for youngsters at Clevedon School.
A total of 33 players took part in the American style tournament, which proved great fun.
All of the player played well, with Sid coming out on top in the 8u competition, while Hugo won the 10u honours, Daisy the 12u and Max the 14u prize.
Christmas tennis camps are being held on Monday December 30, Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3, from 9am until 1pm.
These will take place at Clevedon Seafront courts in Elton Road, Clevedon (BS21 7RH) and cost £10 per day.
To book a place call head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.