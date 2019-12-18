Advanced search

North Somerset youngsters enjoy Christmas tennis event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 December 2019

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a Christmas tournament at Clevedon School

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a Christmas tournament at Clevedon School

Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a fantastic Christmas party for youngsters at Clevedon School.

A total of 33 players took part in the American style tournament, which proved great fun.

All of the player played well, with Sid coming out on top in the 8u competition, while Hugo won the 10u honours, Daisy the 12u and Max the 14u prize.

Christmas tennis camps are being held on Monday December 30, Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3, from 9am until 1pm.

These will take place at Clevedon Seafront courts in Elton Road, Clevedon (BS21 7RH) and cost £10 per day.

To book a place call head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset youngsters enjoy Christmas tennis event

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a Christmas tournament at Clevedon School

Clevedon Swimming Club celebrate sucessful Club Championships

Clevedon Swimming Club displaying the medals they won at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Pictures: People taking part in Icebreaker challenge

Swimmers taking part in the Crisis Icebreaker swim for the homeless at Clevedon Marine Lake. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Curzon Cinema edges closer to £600,000 fundraising total after Lottery grant

(Left to right) Karen Edgington, Oliver Treasure-Smith, Sam Jays, Clare Mactaggart, Toby Willems and Susannah Shaw. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists