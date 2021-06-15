News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters in Road to Wimbledon action

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM June 15, 2021   
Daisy and Alex won Road to Wimbledon competitions at North Somerset Tennis Academy

Daisy and Alex won the girls' and boys' Road to Wimbledon competitions at North Somerset Tennis Academy - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy juniors have been competing in the national Road to Wimbledon event.

The competition is open to players from across the UK to play at Wimbledon and the NSTA youngsters were on court at the weekend to take part.

Tennis clubs up and down the country held the event to give players the opportunity to play at Wimbledon, with 30 NSTA players battling it out.

The winner of the boys' event was Alex, while Daisy came out on top in the girls' competition. They will now both be off to the regional finals for the opportunity to play on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

NSTA head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "What a fantastic opportunity for these players, it's so important that junior players have these opportunities. I myself am looking forward to supporting them at the next stage."

For more information about North Somerset Tennis Academy, who offer coaching for all, email stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call 07593 456869.

You may also want to watch:

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Data

Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can apply for funding for an electric cargo bike to help them reduce their carbon footprint.

North Somerset Council

Electric cargo bike grant funding announced

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Members of the parent organisation group, Julie Fitzgerald, Cheryl Nott, Dee Adam and Claire Ralph.

‘Thank you for supporting our children in lockdown’ 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus