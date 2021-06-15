North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters in Road to Wimbledon action

Published: 9:00 AM June 15, 2021

Daisy and Alex won the girls' and boys' Road to Wimbledon competitions at North Somerset Tennis Academy - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy juniors have been competing in the national Road to Wimbledon event.

The competition is open to players from across the UK to play at Wimbledon and the NSTA youngsters were on court at the weekend to take part.

Tennis clubs up and down the country held the event to give players the opportunity to play at Wimbledon, with 30 NSTA players battling it out.

The winner of the boys' event was Alex, while Daisy came out on top in the girls' competition. They will now both be off to the regional finals for the opportunity to play on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

NSTA head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "What a fantastic opportunity for these players, it's so important that junior players have these opportunities. I myself am looking forward to supporting them at the next stage."

