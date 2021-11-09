News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights serve up the win at Sodbury

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM November 9, 2021
All smiles for North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights at Sodbury.

All smiles for North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights at Sodbury. - Credit: North Somerset TC

A local tennis academy came away from Sodbury Tennis Club victorious last Saturday.

North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights travelled to south Gloucestershire for their latest round of national league matches.

The fantastic trio of Oliver, Rowan and Felix put in a brilliant performance to get the win, with both sides putting in excellent displays throughout the contest.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: “The players have been working really hard on their match play and serve, so delighted to see all their hard work paying off.

“We have six junior teams playing in the national league, these matches are a really important part of their development. Next week will see the under-10s, under-12s and under-14s take to the court.”

North Somerset Tennis Academy offers free taster sessions to anyone who wishes to take up the sport.

To get involved please contact Bannerman on stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call on 07593456869.

