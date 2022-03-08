North Somerset under-eight enjoy amazing weekend of National Junior Tennis League action

North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights won three out of four matches in the final round to beat Sodbury Tennis Club. - Credit: North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy younsters had an amazing weekend in the National Junior Tennis League.

The under-eights took on Sodbury Tennis Club with both teams playing some excellent tennis and level on match wins going into the last round of matches.

But North Somerset won three out of four matches in the final round to claim a well-deserved win.

The under-eights have their final match at Almondsbury this Saturday and head coach Stuart Bannerman was really proud of the team.

He said: "The hard work is paying off, we have added some additional match practice this term which has been great for them.

"We keep adding new players to the squad, this helps when the players move up to a new stage of their tennis (ball colour). It's also great for them to have lots of players to play with and of course have some fun with their friends.

"The team is also looking forward to the new league which starts next month, so lots of practice is to be done for the under-eights.

"Thanks to the parents for providing delicious refreshments for everyone and Clevedon Town Council for continued support for the juniors to play their matches."