North Somerset Tennis February half-term camp days are back

A local Tennis Academy will be running three days of camps at Clevedon seafront tennis courts during February half-term.

North Somerset Tennis Academy camps will run on Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23, and Thursday 24 between the times of 9am and 12am.

At just £10 per day, all players are welcome between four and 16 years of age where rackets will be provided with prizes are to be won each day.

A massive congratulations to Academy players Ellen and Sienna who both played in the National tennis tournament at Taunton Tennis Centre last weekend.

NSTA operates tennis courses all year round and offer a free taster session for players wanting to try the sport, contact head coach Stuart Bannerman for more details.

To book a half-term course and for more information on all things tennis, email Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or go to n-somersettennis.com.