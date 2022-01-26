News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset Tennis February half-term camp days are back

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2022
North Somerset Tennis Academy players Ellen and Sienna both played in the Taunton last weekend.

North Somerset Tennis Academy players Ellen and Sienna both played in the National tennis tournament at Taunton Tennis Centre last weekend. - Credit: North Somerset Tennis Academy

A local Tennis Academy will be running three days of camps at Clevedon seafront tennis courts during February half-term.

North Somerset Tennis Academy camps will run on Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23, and Thursday 24 between the times of 9am and 12am.

At just £10 per day, all players are welcome between four and 16 years of age where rackets will be provided with prizes are to be won each day.  

A massive congratulations to Academy players Ellen and Sienna who both played in the National tennis tournament at Taunton Tennis Centre last weekend. 

NSTA operates tennis courses all year round and offer a free taster session for players wanting to try the sport, contact head coach Stuart Bannerman for more details.  

To book a half-term course and for more information on all things tennis,  email Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or go to n-somersettennis.com.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Weston-super-Mare.

'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out

Paul Jones

person
The crash happened on the northbound M5 between Clevedon and Portishead

Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers

Paul Jones

person
BMW i8 clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset ASP

£100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset

Paul Jones

person
The masterplan for Youngwood lane in Nailsea. Clifton Homes.

Residents fear new homes between Nailsea and Backwell could 'open the...

Paul Jones

person