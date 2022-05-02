News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoy busy start to summer term

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:30 PM May 2, 2022
North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters on court

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters on court - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoyed a busy day to start the new summer term.

The 8u and 16u girls were in action in the National Junior League and produced some brilliant tennis thanks to Daisy, Ellen, Felix, Oliver, Bea, Rowan and debutant Rufus.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "We've got lots of players having fun at Clevedon seafront tennis courts.

"It was great to see so many players at the weekend playing tennis. We had players as young as three picking up a racket for the first time, to our performance county players."

North Somerset TA are offering a half-term tennis camp at Clevedon, from 9am until midday, costing just £10 per day.

The camps will include games for all standards and are described as ;a great way to meet new friends and have lots of fun'.

Rackets can be provided and each day will include a prize draw to win a t-shirt. Book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Portishead Golf Course in Nore Road, in Portishead, in 2018.

North Somerset Council

Council send bailiffs to Portishead Golf Course

Carrington Walker

person
Gordano Colts celebrate winning the Somerset U18 Cup

Super Gordano Colts lift Somerset Cup silverware

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Back of cream-rendered dormer bungalow with lawned garden with two trees, fence on left, shrubs on right and views beyond.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Modern four-bedroom home with balcony views

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The covered drain in Clarence Road North.

Police hunting thieves taking DRAIN COVERS in North Somerset

Paul Jones

person