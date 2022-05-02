North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoy busy start to summer term

North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoyed a busy day to start the new summer term.

The 8u and 16u girls were in action in the National Junior League and produced some brilliant tennis thanks to Daisy, Ellen, Felix, Oliver, Bea, Rowan and debutant Rufus.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "We've got lots of players having fun at Clevedon seafront tennis courts.

"It was great to see so many players at the weekend playing tennis. We had players as young as three picking up a racket for the first time, to our performance county players."

North Somerset TA are offering a half-term tennis camp at Clevedon, from 9am until midday, costing just £10 per day.

The camps will include games for all standards and are described as ;a great way to meet new friends and have lots of fun'.

Rackets can be provided and each day will include a prize draw to win a t-shirt. Book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.