North Somerset Tennis Academy present coaches with new jackets
- Credit: North Somerset Tennis Academy
A Tennis Academy has received new coaching jackets as an early Christmas present recently.
North Somerset Tennis Academy head coach Stuart Bannerman handed out the piece of clothing to say thanks for all the hard work they have done throughout the year.
"All the coaches have come through the coaching programme at some stage," said Bannerman
"I have coached many of them from when they were eight-years of old. So it’s fantastic they are now part of the coaching team.
"Thanks to Evie, Millie, Eliana, Alex, Jay Jay and Solomon for great work this year."
This Saturday will see a family tournament at the seafront tennis courts, an opportunity for parents to play with their children in a fun event.
NSTA will also be running Christmas tennis camps throughout December, on Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22, 29 and Thursday 30 for £10 per day between, 9am and 12pm.
Full details and booking information can be found on the NSTA website - clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis - or contact Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com.
