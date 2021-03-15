News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Tennis Academy launch new scheme

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM March 15, 2021   
North Somerset Tennis Academy launch 'Your Intro to Tennis' next month

North Somerset Tennis Academy are launching a 'Your Intro to Tennis' scheme next month - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy has teamed up with British Tennis to launch 'Your Intro into Tennis'.

Aimed at those who have not played before, or not for a while, it is described as 'a fantastic way to start your tennis journey'.

Those taking part will learn new skills, meet new friends, enjoy a great form of exercise and have lots of fun along the way.

And North Somerset Tennis Academy has a special offer that includes 12 weeks of group coaching, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls, sweat bands and an LTA T-shirt all for just £29.99+pp.

They will be delivering the courses at Clevedon Seafront Tennis Courts and the offer is open to all children aged four to 11.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "Being part of this scheme is so important to me. Providing grassroots tennis to the local community has always been at my heart.

"I grew up playing on the seafront tennis courts many years ago, so being able to offer such an amazing opportunity for youngsters, especialyl at this time, is a real privilege."

Courses start from April 19, on Mondays and Saturdays, and places can be booked and more information found at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis.

Alternatively email head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or call 07593 456869.

