North Somerset Tennis Academy enjoy ace National Junior League round of matches

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 7:08 AM January 18, 2022
North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights Oliver, Thomas, Felix, Rowan, and Bea.

A tennis academy had a busy weekend of National Junior Tennis league action last weekend.

North Somerset Tennis Academy under-eights, consisting of Oliver, Thomas, Felix, Rowan, Bea, and Reuben, were first onto the court against Kings Tennis Club on Saturday.  

The matches were played to a really high standard with lots of people watching their series of games.  

Their next match is against Sodbury Tennis Club.  

On Sunday the under-10s hosted Kings Tennis Club as Ellen won her singles before Sianna fell to defeat in a very close deciding set and it went down to the final doubles match.  

All players stepped up hitting amazing shots but it was Kings who won doubles in a very close match.

The under-12s took on Redland tennis club in another nail-biter.

Isaac won his singles match with some cracking forehands before Cesar narrowly lost his singles, which meant once again it was down to the doubles.

The NSTA picked up the win in an amazing game, much to the delight of the players.

To get involved in tennis at all levels please contact Stuart Bannerman on stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

