Sun shines on North Somerset Tennis Academy juniors

Published: 2:30 PM July 19, 2021

North Somerset Tennis Academy held their junior tournament in glorious sunshine at the weekend.

No fewer than 74 NSTA players took part in what was a fantastic day of tennis, with brilliant matches played by all the players.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "To see so many players playing was fantastic and really important for their development."

The finals were played to a very high standard, a real credit to the Academy, with thanks going to all the coaches for their great help and to Phil at Brunel Engraving Company for the medals and trophies.

The winners on the day included Felix (5&6u), Connie (7&8u), Ellen (9u), Issac (10u), Jacob (12u) and Alex (14u).

If you would to get involved in tennis contact Stuart Bannerman by email at stuart@n-somersertennis.com or call 07593 456869.