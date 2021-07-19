News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Sun shines on North Somerset Tennis Academy juniors

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:30 PM July 19, 2021   
Junior players face the camera at North Somerset Tennis Academy

Junior players face the camera at North Somerset Tennis Academy - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy held their junior tournament in glorious sunshine at the weekend.

No fewer than 74 NSTA players took part in what was a fantastic day of tennis, with brilliant matches played by all the players. 

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "To see so many players playing was fantastic and really important for their development."

The finals were played to a very high standard, a real credit to the Academy, with thanks going to all the coaches for their great help and to Phil at Brunel Engraving Company for the medals and trophies.

The winners on the day included Felix (5&6u), Connie (7&8u), Ellen (9u), Issac (10u), Jacob (12u) and Alex (14u).

If you would to get involved in tennis contact Stuart Bannerman by email at stuart@n-somersertennis.com or call 07593 456869.

You may also want to watch:

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Primary kids show support for Saka, Sterling and Rashford

Euro 2020

Clevedon pupils write letters to 'inspiring' England squad after racial...

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 5.  

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon School student heading to space with Virgin Galactic

Clevedon School

Virgin Galactic astronaut took Clevedon School flag to space

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon School student heading to space with Virgin Galactic

Clevedon School

Former Clevedon student heading to space with Richard Branson

Carrington Walker

person