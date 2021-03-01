North Somerset Tennis Academy to run Easter camps

Published: 8:26 AM March 1, 2021

The North Somerset Tennis Academy have announced plans to run Easter camps at the Clevedon Seafront courts.

The holiday camps will be action-packed with team games, tennis drills, matches and a mini-tennis Olympics competition, allowing children to make friends along the way.

There are prizes to be won on each day and all players aged from four to 16 are welcome, with rackets are provided.

The first camp takes place the week commencing April 5, with the second to be held a week later starting April 12.

Bookings are being taken for the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of both weeks and the camps, which run from 9am until midday, cost £10 per day.

To book your child's place contact head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com, call 07593 456869 or visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis for more information.