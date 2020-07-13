Advanced search

North Somerset Tennis Academy announce summer junior camps

PUBLISHED: 10:40 13 July 2020

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding junior camps this summer

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding junior camps this summer

Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy has announced summer camps will start on Thursday July 23 at Clevedon’s seafront courts.

The camps will take place over the course of six weeks, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-12pm, and rackets will be provided.

The action-packed sessions will include fun games and racket skills, with enjoyable activities for youngsters to spend time with friends.

Each session costs £15 and are open to children aged five to 16.

Booking is required, but there is no limit to how many sessions you wish to book.

Visit the website n-somersettennis.com or the NSTA facebook page to make a booking or contact head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or 07593 456869.

NSTA will be following the latest LTA guidelines with regards to Covid-19 during their summer camps.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Portishead nursery launches summer holiday club

Tait and Hazel try out crabbing at Portishead Marina. Picture: The Nursery

Suspension Bridge to close for repair works

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed for two days. Picture: Getty

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta to launch Flypast spectacle in August

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2015. Picture: Natasha King

Travelodge reopens in Portishead

Travelodge has reopened in Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Portishead nursery launches summer holiday club

Tait and Hazel try out crabbing at Portishead Marina. Picture: The Nursery

Suspension Bridge to close for repair works

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed for two days. Picture: Getty

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta to launch Flypast spectacle in August

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2015. Picture: Natasha King

Travelodge reopens in Portishead

Travelodge has reopened in Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset Tennis Academy announce summer junior camps

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding junior camps this summer

Quiz time! Test your sporting general knowledge with this 30 question quiz

Sports Quiz header

Suspension Bridge to close for repair works

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed for two days. Picture: Getty

Travelodge reopens in Portishead

Travelodge has reopened in Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

Portishead nursery launches summer holiday club

Tait and Hazel try out crabbing at Portishead Marina. Picture: The Nursery