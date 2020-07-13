North Somerset Tennis Academy announce summer junior camps

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding junior camps this summer Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy has announced summer camps will start on Thursday July 23 at Clevedon’s seafront courts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The camps will take place over the course of six weeks, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-12pm, and rackets will be provided.

The action-packed sessions will include fun games and racket skills, with enjoyable activities for youngsters to spend time with friends.

Each session costs £15 and are open to children aged five to 16.

Booking is required, but there is no limit to how many sessions you wish to book.

Visit the website n-somersettennis.com or the NSTA facebook page to make a booking or contact head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or 07593 456869.

NSTA will be following the latest LTA guidelines with regards to Covid-19 during their summer camps.