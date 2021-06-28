News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Stars tame Torbay Tigers

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021   
North Somerset Stars and Torbay Tigers face the camera

North Somerset Stars and Torbay Tigers face the camera - Credit: Kie Booth

North Somerset Stars came out on top against Torbay Tigers in their latest match on Saturday.

It was a hard fought contest throughout, with the score remaining close and the lead changing hands.

But Stars did enough to claim victory, with Ismail Cisse named as their most valuable player on the day.

There were outstanding performances by Samuel Booth, Krasi Nikolov, Finlay Cooper, Felix Gaal and Sam Wrzesien, with Torbay thanked for visiting and providiing such stern opposition.

Stars are set to face Newport Aces in their next fixture and anyone wanting more information about the club, which fields teams at different age groups, can visit their website nsstars.co.uk.

Ismael Cisse (left) was named MVP for North Somerset Stars against Torbay Tigers

Ismael Cisse (left) was named MVP for North Somerset Stars against Torbay Tigers - Credit: Kie Booth


North Somerset News

