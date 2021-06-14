North Somerset Stars tame Taunton Tigers to take win

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021

North Somerset Stars under-12s claimed their first win on Saturday.

They travelled to take on Taunton Tigers at the Richard Huish College and after a hard-fought contest came away with a 40-34 victory.

There were a number of special performances by the Stars, with Ismael Cisse taking the Most Valuable Player award ahead of Felix Gaal.

Three members of the under-10s team also made their debut for the older squad, with George Regan, Leo Connor and Felix Jakubowski all playing well and getting stuck in.

The team's next home game is against Cheltenham Chargers at the Gordano Sports Centre in Portishead on Saturday.

Anyone wanting to get involved in basketball can visit the club's website at nsstars.co.uk/junior-hoops.html.

