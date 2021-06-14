News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Stars tame Taunton Tigers to take win

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021   
North Somerset Stars under-12s with their rivals Taunton Tigers

North Somerset Stars under-12s with their rivals Taunton Tigers - Credit: NS Stars

North Somerset Stars under-12s claimed their first win on Saturday.

They travelled to take on Taunton Tigers at the Richard Huish College and after a hard-fought contest came away with a 40-34 victory.

There were a number of special performances by the Stars, with Ismael Cisse taking the Most Valuable Player award ahead of Felix Gaal.

Ismael Cisse took the MVP award for North Somerset Stars against Taunton

Ismael Cisse took the MVP award for North Somerset Stars against Taunton Tigers - Credit: NS Stars

Three members of the under-10s team also made their debut for the older squad, with George Regan, Leo Connor and Felix Jakubowski all playing well and getting stuck in.

The team's next home game is against Cheltenham Chargers at the Gordano Sports Centre in Portishead on Saturday.

Anyone wanting to get involved in basketball can visit the club's website at nsstars.co.uk/junior-hoops.html.

North Somerset Stars under-12s face the camera

North Somerset Stars under-12s face the camera - Credit: NS Stars


