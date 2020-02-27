Advanced search

Basketball: North Somerset Stars tackle Tigers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 February 2020

North Somerset Stars met Torbay Tigers in a friendly

Archant

Pill's North Somerset Stars took on Torbay Tigers in a friendly match on Sunday.

The North Somerset Stars and Torbay Tigers MVPs face the cameraThe North Somerset Stars and Torbay Tigers MVPs face the camera

The Stars were split into three teams (A, B and C), with each playing four games.

And group A made it through to the final with Torbay, who went on to claim a 16-10 win.

Each team delivered some great performances, but the Tigers took the lead in the closing minutes.

Each team handed out Most Valuable Player trophies, with Brandon Jenkins, Jack Young and Samuel Booth nominated for their respective Stars teams.

Any youngsters who might be interested in joining North Somerset Stars, who train regularly in Pill, can visit the club website online at nsstars.co.uk.

They currently have teams at under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 level and are interested in hearing from any aspiring basketball players who might be interested.

