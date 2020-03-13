Basketball: North Somerset Stars enjoy Glozball event

North Somerset Stars took two teams to the Glozball tournament at Gloucestershire College at the weekend.

North Somerset Stars under-10s North Somerset Stars under-10s

The under-12s played Bristol Flyers girls and Stroud Sharks, losing both by eight points, as Harvey Wacker took their MVP award.

The under-10s beat the Gloucester Saxons twice, but lost to the Birmingham Rockets, with William D'Este-Hoare their MVP award winner.

The club also received a £500 donation from CGI to buy new team hoodies supplied by Imperial Sports, who have sponsored the coaches hoodies and t-shirts.

North Somerset Stars are looking for additional players for the under-10 and under-12 squads. Visit nsstars.co.uk for more details.