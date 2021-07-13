North Somerset Stars trump Newport Aces

Published: 3:00 PM July 13, 2021

North Somerset Stars Under-12s came out on top in a home fixture against the Newport Aces.

The Stars managed to pick up a 52-42 victory against the Aces in a hard fought game, working extremely hard to win against a well-organised team.

The Most Valuable Player award for the Stars was presented to Samuel Booth and there were other special performances from Felix Gaal, Freddie Cox, Matthew Shallcross and Jack Young.

Samuel Booth was MVP for North Somerset Stars under-12s against Newport Aces - Credit: Kie Booth

Stars return to the court to take on Bristol Flyers Girls in their next match.

If you would like to get involved with the club, visit their website at http://www.nsstars.co.uk/