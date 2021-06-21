North Somerset Stars lose out to Cheltenham rivals

Published: 5:00 PM June 21, 2021

North Somerset Stars under-12s took on Cheltenham Chargers at Gordano Sports Centre - Credit: NS Stars

North Somerset Stars welcomed Cheltenham Chargers to Gordano Sports Centre for their latest under-12 game on Saturday.

But unfortunately, they could not manage to pick up a win on this occasion as the Chargers ran out winners by a 61-36 margin.

The Most Valuable Player awards went to Felix Gaal and Jarom Howlett.

North Somerset Stars and Cheltenham Chargers MVP award winners face the camera - Credit: NS Stars

North Somerset coach Kie Booth said: "The whole team played well and a special mention goes out to Joshua Carpenter, Sam Wrzesien, William d’Este-Hoare and George Regan. All got stuck in."

The team's next game will be against Bristol Met at Bristol Metropolitan Academy this Thursday evening.

The club have age groups for under-10s, 12s, 16s and 18s and any young players who want to play can find out more information at their website http://www.nsstars.co.uk.