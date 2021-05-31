North Somerset Stars edged out in opener
Published: 10:00 AM May 31, 2021
- Credit: NSS
North Somerset Stars under-12 basketball team played their first friendly of the new season against the Bristol Met from Fishponds in Bristol last week.
And after a close-fought battle between the two sides, they came up just short against their rivals in a 37-35 defeat.
Ismael Cisse was named as the most valuable player (MVP) for the Stars.
The club holds training sessions at Gordano Schools on Sundays for under-10s (12-1.30pm) and under-12s (1.30-3.30pm) in the old hall and for under-16s (2-4pm) in the new hall.
The under-18s train at Nailsea School on Thursdays (7-9pm).
If you would like your child to play basketball, or want more information about North Somerset Stars, visit their website http://www.nsstars.co.uk.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus