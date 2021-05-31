News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Stars edged out in opener

Lee Power

Published: 10:00 AM May 31, 2021   
North Somerset Stars under-12s were edged out by Bristol Met

North Somerset Stars under-12 basketball team played their first friendly of the new season against the Bristol Met from Fishponds in Bristol last week. 

And after a close-fought battle between the two sides, they came up just short against their rivals in a 37-35 defeat.

Ismael Cisse was named as the most valuable player (MVP) for the Stars.

Ismael Cisse was MVP for North Somerset Stars against Bristol Met

The club holds training sessions at Gordano Schools on Sundays for under-10s (12-1.30pm) and under-12s (1.30-3.30pm) in the old hall and for under-16s (2-4pm) in the new hall.

The under-18s train at Nailsea School on Thursdays (7-9pm).

If you would like your child to play basketball, or want more information about North Somerset Stars, visit their website http://www.nsstars.co.uk.

North Somerset Stars under-12s were edged out by Bristol Met

