North Somerset Stars edged out in opener

Published: 10:00 AM May 31, 2021

North Somerset Stars under-12s were edged out by Bristol Met - Credit: NSS

North Somerset Stars under-12 basketball team played their first friendly of the new season against the Bristol Met from Fishponds in Bristol last week.

And after a close-fought battle between the two sides, they came up just short against their rivals in a 37-35 defeat.

Ismael Cisse was named as the most valuable player (MVP) for the Stars.

Ismael Cisse was MVP for North Somerset Stars against Bristol Met - Credit: NSS

The club holds training sessions at Gordano Schools on Sundays for under-10s (12-1.30pm) and under-12s (1.30-3.30pm) in the old hall and for under-16s (2-4pm) in the new hall.

The under-18s train at Nailsea School on Thursdays (7-9pm).

If you would like your child to play basketball, or want more information about North Somerset Stars, visit their website http://www.nsstars.co.uk.

