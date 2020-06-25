Advanced search

North Somerset AC proud of national champion Perry

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 June 2020

North Somerset AC's Nyree Perry in pole vault action at Sheffield (pic NSAC)

North Somerset AC's Nyree Perry in pole vault action at Sheffield (pic NSAC)

Archant

North Somerset Athletic Club saw youngster Nyree Perry claim a national title earlier this year.

Perry travelled to Sheffield during the school half-term holidays to compete in the under-15 girls’ pole vault at the England Athletics Championships.

Having trained hard throughout the winter season for the key event in the calendar, Perry vaulted effortlessly to win gold with a clearance of 3.30 metres.

Keeping calm and focused throughout, Perry set a new Welsh record and kept her ranking of UK number one.

Head coach Chris Millard said: “North Somerset Athletic Club is very proud of Nyree placing first in this National competition.

“The new pole vault bed in Clevedon has enabled the club to offer this discipline in the last year.

“We are always looking for young athletes who want to come and try the various athletic disciplines the club has to offer, with the main focus on enjoyment and camaraderie.”

For more information email chrisbtg@blueyonder.co.uk or visit nasac.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset AC proud of national champion Perry

North Somerset AC's Nyree Perry in pole vault action at Sheffield (pic NSAC)

Clevedon Town ‘welcome FA proposals’ regarding start of 2020-21 non-league season

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedom Swimming Club raise money for Chidlren Hospice South West

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity.

Safety concerns for vulnerable as heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to soar in North Somerset today.

Royals praise hospice staff for their ‘incredible’ work during pandemic

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting the hospice in 2013.