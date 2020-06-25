North Somerset AC proud of national champion Perry

North Somerset AC's Nyree Perry in pole vault action at Sheffield (pic NSAC) Archant

North Somerset Athletic Club saw youngster Nyree Perry claim a national title earlier this year.

Perry travelled to Sheffield during the school half-term holidays to compete in the under-15 girls’ pole vault at the England Athletics Championships.

Having trained hard throughout the winter season for the key event in the calendar, Perry vaulted effortlessly to win gold with a clearance of 3.30 metres.

Keeping calm and focused throughout, Perry set a new Welsh record and kept her ranking of UK number one.

Head coach Chris Millard said: “North Somerset Athletic Club is very proud of Nyree placing first in this National competition.

“The new pole vault bed in Clevedon has enabled the club to offer this discipline in the last year.

“We are always looking for young athletes who want to come and try the various athletic disciplines the club has to offer, with the main focus on enjoyment and camaraderie.”

For more information email chrisbtg@blueyonder.co.uk or visit nasac.org.uk.