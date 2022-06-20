North Somerset AC record superb display at Avon County Championships

North Somerset Athletics Club won 64 medals at the Avon County Championships in Yate. - Credit: North Somerset AC

North Somerset Athletics Club recorded one of their best weekends at Avon County Championships in Yate recently.

The club won 64 medals including (28 golds, 19 silvers and 17 bronze.

North Somerset Matt Hogg was the standout performer as he picked up two wins. First in the senior men’s 400m, with a personal best time of 52.24 seconds, and then in the 800m in a time of in one minutes and 59.7 seconds.

Phil Clarke picked up victory in the under-15 boys hammer throw with 35.02m

North Somerset athletes also impressed in the quad kids events, winning seven of the 12 medals on offer from the four events, including wins for Edward S and Abigail H.

Martha H continues to dominate the sprints, and broke the Championship best performance in the under-13 girls 75m, with a time of 10.27 seconds.

Oscar W in impressive form. Within his haul of four gold medals there were two Championship best performances in the 75m with a time 10.89 seconds, and 20.85 seconds for the 150m.

All results can be found on; https://www.thepowerof10.info/results/results.aspx?meetingid=461420

and/orhttp://www.avon-aa.org.uk/

Anyone interested in joining/supporting, please email contact@nsac.org.uk and visit www.nsac.org.uk.