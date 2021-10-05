North Somerset quadruplicate star in English Schools Combined Events
Four athletes from North Somerset, and members of the local Athletics Club, recently competed in the English Schools Combined Events Finals in Bedford.
Conor Hewitt, from Gordano School, finished 13th of over 40 starters and performed exceptionally well to record four personal bests of his five events.
He finished in 13.34 in the hurdles,10m 43 in the shot, 1m 59 in the high jump and two minutes 6.62 seconds in the 800m to move him from 20th to 13th.
In the junior girls event Rosa Field, from Gordano, finished a great 25th in top class company with personal bests in the hurdles, 12.63, and two minutes 48.11 in the 800 metres but she showed her class by rescuing the long jump with a last jump of five metres 15, the fifth best of 40 starters.
Ruby Donaldson, from Nailsea, was with in the junior girls and competed in two events where she made two personal bests in the Hurdles 13.36,and in the Long Jump with four metres 39.
Senior Girl Phoebe Gooch, from Gordano, recorded five personal bests in her seven events.
An 18.39 in the 100 metres hurdles was followed by long jump of four metres 57, 200m in 29.06, Javelin with 22 metres 04 and then in the 800m she finished in three minutes 00.07 seconds to complete her competition.
