North Somerset Primary pupils lead way at Cross-Country Championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:45 PM April 5, 2022
North Somerset Primary School pupils celebrate at the Cross-Country Championships

North Somerset Primary School pupils celebrate at the Cross-Country Championships - Credit: Susan Jones/Dave Turner

North Somerset Primary Schools produced a record-breaking performance at the County Cross-Country Championships at Ashton Park School.

The squad had three individual wins and three team wins against the best of Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Banes athletes on a special morning.

Blythe M (Crockerne) won the year six girls' race, while Edward S (Yatton) was the year five boys' winner and Oscar W (Crockerne) the year six boys' champion.

Arthur A (Downs) was second in the year five boys' race, while Wrington's Alexander R (third) and Ollie S (fourth) backed up Oscar for team victory.

Team managers Dave Turner and Susan Jones said: "The young athletes were ably supported and encouraged by a wonderful group of spectators and parents.

"All the athletes in their red tops ran their hearts out to support each other."

Squads, tear 5 girls (second): Blythe M (Crockerne), May K (Blackwell), Imogen W (Mendip Green), Anabelle E (Wrington), Eloise T (Wraxall), Amelia S (Yatton), Maddy W (Crockerne).

Year 5 boys (first): Edward S (Yatton), Arthur A (Downs), Nathaniel D (Wrington), Sam B (Downs), Fergus L (Wrington), oscar P (Yatton), Max A (Haywood Village).

Year 6 girls (first): Georgia E (Trinity), Amelia H (Yatton), Eliza P (High Down), Agnes A (Wrington), Katie L (Wrington), Ellie T (Golden Valley), Molly B (Wrington).

Year 6 boys (first): Oscar W (Crockerne), Alexander  R (Wrington), Ollie S (Wrington), Marcel M (Crockerne), Anton D (Fairfield), Finlay D (All Saints), Alex K (Haywood Village).

