North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset AC celebrate historical success with medal in National Road Relays

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:27 PM November 1, 2021
Felix, Leo and Joseph from North Somerset AC under-13s relay team.

Felix, Leo and Joseph from North Somerset AC under-13s relay team. - Credit: Russ Forsbrook

An athletics club are celebrating a stunning success in Birmingham last month.

North Somerset AC under-13s, under the guidance of team manager Russ Forsbrook, gallant trio of Leo D, Felix A and Joseph F delivered a stirring performance to win the bronze in their race at the National Road Relays.

“This is the first time the club has got a medal at national level,” said proud coach Julian Emery.

The boys’ delivered the best performance so far to make the podium behind champions Wolverhampton & Bilston and Windsor, Slough & Eton in second.

Leo got them off to a solid start on the opening stage coming home in 15th with a time of 14 minutes and 31 seconds.

Felix clawed back six places in a time of 14 minutes and 13 seconds, handing over to Joseph in ninth.

That certainly left the youngster with a lot of work to do but Joseph tore through the field and clocking the sixth fastest time of the time with a sparkling 13 minutes and 32 seconds to secure the bronze medals by just three seconds from Blackburn.

Athletics
North Somerset News

