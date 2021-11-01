North Somerset AC celebrate historical success with medal in National Road Relays
- Credit: Russ Forsbrook
An athletics club are celebrating a stunning success in Birmingham last month.
North Somerset AC under-13s, under the guidance of team manager Russ Forsbrook, gallant trio of Leo D, Felix A and Joseph F delivered a stirring performance to win the bronze in their race at the National Road Relays.
“This is the first time the club has got a medal at national level,” said proud coach Julian Emery.
The boys’ delivered the best performance so far to make the podium behind champions Wolverhampton & Bilston and Windsor, Slough & Eton in second.
Leo got them off to a solid start on the opening stage coming home in 15th with a time of 14 minutes and 31 seconds.
You may also want to watch:
Felix clawed back six places in a time of 14 minutes and 13 seconds, handing over to Joseph in ninth.
That certainly left the youngster with a lot of work to do but Joseph tore through the field and clocking the sixth fastest time of the time with a sparkling 13 minutes and 32 seconds to secure the bronze medals by just three seconds from Blackburn.
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Quarry traffic misery in village are 'accident waiting to happen'
- 3 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
- 4 North Somerset authors publish books
- 5 Modern and versatile four-bedroom home
- 6 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
- 7 Light the Night celebration to take place in Clevedon
- 8 Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year
- 9 Neighbourhood plan to go before council next month
- 10 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?