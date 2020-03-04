North Somerset see off Shepton to seal promotion to Championship

North Somerset's Scott Voisey and Patt Tanner at a penalty corner

North Somerset's men secured promotion back to the Verde Recreo League Championship with a 4-2 win at Shepton Mallet on Saturday.

North Somerset's Steve Proctor

Having travelled through snow showers across the Mendips, they found the pitch in good condition and bathed in sunlight.

But they were without the influential Lee Chambers as they looked to avenge a 7-3 loss from their previous visit.

North were on the front foot from the start and took the lead when some sustained pressure on the Shepton D saw the ball fired low and hard for Scott Voisey to deflect into the net.

Shepton applied pressure of their own but the final pass eluded them and North doubled their advantage when Nathan Hancock touched home from Patt Tanner's ball into the D.

Tanner kept out a Shepton short corner at the other end before North lost Hancock to a green card late in the first half.

And the early part of the second half was very stop-start as both sides committed a string of fouls.

After a spell of pressure, North won a short corner and the effort was ruled to have been blocked on the line by a Shepton player's leg.

With regular penalty taker Chambers absent, Voisey stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way and make it 3-0, but North still looked edgy and sat back in their own half.

Shepton hit back from a short corner, thanks to a well-worked move, and Voisey was shown a green card.

But North rode the storm with 10 men, only for Snook to then head to the sin bin for two minutes, and a slick finish past Hughes Carpentry man of the match Steve Proctor cut the gap to one.

North needed to regroup and began to find their passing range once more, but they needed a low save with his right leg from a full-stretch Proctor to deny the home side an equaliser from another short corner.

Victory was secured soon after, though, when North fired another ball into the D and Charlie Dangerfield was on hand with the softest of touches to deflect it inside the left post.

And despite a green card for Ball and yellow for Lewis Francuz in the closing minutes, North held on for all three points to ensure a top-two finish in Conference South, after Old Bristolians had only drawn earlier in the day.

North host Old Bs in a potential title decider at Gordano School on Saturday (1pm), looking to avenge a 4-2 loss from earlier in the season.

