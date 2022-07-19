North Somerset Tennis Academy's junior tournament proves a big hit

Toby, Rowan. Oliver, Felix at the North Somerset Tennis Academy at the Junior Tennis tournament. - Credit: North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy held their annual Junior Tennis tournament on Saturday.

A total of 81 players took part at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts and the competition was played in good spirits.

There were several winners on the day as Darcy won the Red Skills tournament, while Rowan, Albie and Hugo claimed the Red Ball, Orange Ball and Green Ball honours respectively.

Luca and Archie both won the Yellow Development award with Liam claiming the Yellow Performance prize.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: “(It was) so great to see so many players enjoying their tennis.

“For some, it's their first experience of match play, a very proud day for me to see that.”

The next event will be a family tournament, a chance for mums and dads to get involved in a family doubles event.

The club also passed on a big thanks to Dave, Evie, Millie, and Eliana for their help running the tournament as well as Phil at Brunel Engraving for his continued support.