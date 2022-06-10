News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset AC enjoy success in Youth Development League

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM June 10, 2022
Phill C set the under-15 boys hammer throw record with a distance of 35.23m to keep him at number seven in the UK in the Youth Development League. - Credit: North Somerset AC

North Somerset Athletics Club produced a wonderful display in the Youth Development League with 44 personal bests and a club record as the team recorded a third-place finish.

There was a club record for Phill C in the under-15 boys hammer throw with a distance of 34.29m and the current distance ranks him seventh in the UK.

In the next round of the Youth Development League a small, yet high quality team of 14 athletes competed in Hereford to finish fourth overall.

There were a total of 28 personal bests between the athletes, with the highlights being yet another NSAC club record for Phill C in the under-15 boys' hammer.

This time he increased his lead to 35.23m keeping him at number seven in the UK.

There was a monstrous jump of 4.72m by Hebe H in the under-15 girls' long jump and the final relay of the day saw an astonishing final leg from Martha H, running down other sprinters after having a good 10m start on her way to secure the win for the under-13 girls' team.

In the Mendip Open at Millfield, a group of 11 North Somerset AC athletes competed and shared 17 personal bests. 

There was another NSAC record for under-13 sprinter Martha H, who clocked an incredible time of 12.9 seconds to maintain her UK ranking of number two and number one in England.

person
person
Author Picture Icon
person