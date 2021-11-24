North Somerset AC enjoy 'best ever' Gwent Cross-Country League day
An astonishing day, described by coaches Julian Emery and Russ Forsbrook as "the best ever cross-country day for North Somerset Athletics Club", saw amazing results across all age ranges and categories at the Gwent Cross-Country League recently.
With over 100 runners from across South Wales and the West in most races, the events were extremely competitive.
First up were the under-11 boys. A hard fought battle at the front saw Ollie F just miss out on the win as he was outsprinted by his rival from Neath.
He was, however, followed home by both Oscar W and Edward S and Joel W in 10th to secure a comfortable team win.
The 'B' team finished in third team, and the 'C' team in 15th.
Next race saw the under-11 girls and despite missing several runners, a second place team finish on the day suggests the team could also go on to win their category as the season unfolds
Led by Amelia H in 12th, the team consisted of Eva W (27th), April H (36th) and Heidi N (38th)
The under-13 boys were arguably the pick of the bunch with their victory.
Joseph F won the race comfortably and was followed home by Leo D (6th), Felix A (9th) and James B (10th), while the 'B' team were 17th
Heidi M ran a strong race to finish seventh overall with the team ending up in 11th position, but will climb toward the medals as the season progresses
In the under-15 boys Ben C ran a storming race, missing out on first place to the Westbury Harriers athlete by the thickness of a vest.
Both first and second were given the same time, emphasising what a battle it had been.
Ben was supported by Herbie (third), Seb (eighth) and Elliott (12th). The 'B' team finished fourth on the day with the 'C' team in ninth and the 'D' team 20th.
Another positive result for the under-15 girls as the finished seventh overall and gives them the opportunity of moving towards the medals.
Mia D the pick of the bunch finished in 22nd place, ably supported by Pippa H (36th), Tasha B (38th) and Izzy T (39th).
The under-17 men's' race saw Sam H victorious as the team finished in seventh place on the day.
The under-17 women's' race saw the team finish 17th while the under-20 men finished second overall on the day with Jamie VDV in third, Will C in sixth, Callum D in 11th and Max D in 14th.
In the senior women's' race, Ellie W showed her class by running away from the field for another impressive win.