North Somerset beat nearest rivals Old Bristolians to seal title with one game to spare

Scott Voisey prepares to fire home from a short corner for North Somerset Archant

North Somerset secured the Conference South title with a 4-2 win over Old Bristolians at Gordano School, avenging a pre-Christmas loss by the same margin.

Steve Proctor makes one of many saves for North Somerset

Lee Chambers returned to the side, having missed the promotion clinching win a week earlier, and North held firm in the face of early Old Bs pressure.

The visitors opened the scoring with the penalty flick, though, when former North player Matt Mills was adjudged to have been fouled by Steve Proctor, who was then beaten from the spot.

North immediately went about levelling the game, keeping the ball well with Chambers and Patt Tanner the catalyst for attacking moves from the back.

Nathan Hancock's direct running was also starting to cause problems and he got the hosts back on terms when Scott Voisey played a short corner to Chambers, who sent it past the keeper for a simple tap-in.

North were back on the attack from the restart, with Hancock firing a low ball across the face of goal for Charlie Mott to score at the far post.

But Ball was sent to the sin bin and it took a superb block by Tanner to deny Old Bs a second.

Mott also made a crucial challenge at the far post to stop a certain goal, before Hancock was given a green card.

Old Bs were back on terms with a scrappy goal as one of their forwards evaded two tackles and found a teammate in the D to score from close range.

That set up an intriguing second half and North were soon on the front foot, with Chambers pulling the strings.

Frustrations grew on both sides and North regained the lead from a short corner as Voisey sent a low drag flick through the keeper and against the backboard.

Old Bs pushed hard for another equaliser but Proctor kept out a shor corner and the flow of play was broken up by stoppages, with Hancock shown a yellow card for a robust challenge.

Proctor made a glove save and a second block at point blank range from another short corner, before Old Bs lost two players to yellow cards in quick succession and Charlie Dangerfield made it 4-2 to secure the points.

The Hughes Carpentry man of the match award went to Proctor for the second week running and, following a weekend off, the champions will end their campaign against Sidmouth & Ottery at Gordano School on March 21 (1pm).