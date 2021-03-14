North Somerset Athletics Club hold end of year awards for 2020

Published: 4:05 PM March 14, 2021

North Somerset Athletic Club have held their end of year cross-country awards for 2020.

The first prize went to Ben C, who is the club’s most improved runner where he won Development Award.

After a place in the top 30 as an under-11, Ben then burst onto the scene in the under-13s age group with three Top 10 finishes in the Gwent League finishing in ninth, seventh and fifth place.

Ben also ran a superb race at the high standard South West Championships placing 14th and ensuring the club secured a team bronze and team gold in the Gwent league.

This was all achieved as a first year in the age group.

In addition, Ben also qualified through the schools races finishing second at the County Schools and represented Avon at the South West Schools' Championships, before a knee injury frustratingly ended his season early.

Ben has always been a regular at training eager to learn to become a better athlete.

Elliot J celebrates winning the North Somerset Athletics Club Coaches Cross Country Award. - Credit: North Somerset Athletics Club



Elliot J was the next winner after he picked up the Coaches Cross Country Award.

An outstanding season started with a strong leg at the National Road Relays as he helped the team finish in the top 20.

Elliot was an ever-present in the Gwent League where he improved each time securing 12th place, ninth place, sixth place and then second place.

Described as “a team managers dream” the highlight of his campaign was his second-place finish at Blaise Castle, just a few seconds from victory.

A fine team player, Elliot led the team home in 12th place at the South West Championships to for the eventual team bronze.

Another top performance came at the National Cross Country Championships in Nottingham, a race where a place in the top 100 requires quality running, as he delivered yet again with a 79th place finish.

Elliot showed great consistency throughout the long season and deserved his selection for Avon to compete at the prestigious Inter Counties Cross-Country in Loughborough.

Herbie C celebrates winning the North Somerset Athletics Club Cross Country Athlete of the Year award. - Credit: North Somerset Athletics Club

The Endurance Cross Country Athlete of the Year prize was awarded to Herbie C.

Helping the team to a decent finish at the National Road Relays, Herbie’s fitness and confidence improved as the season went on with a breakthrough third place in a Gwent League finish at Pembrey Park.

Qualifying for Avon selection following his performance at the County Championships the season continued to go from strength to strength.

A crucial run in the final Gwent League race at Chepstow where a fifth place including a dip on the line to take the Carmarthen athlete gave North Somerset AC the critical point to beat Carmarthen in the overall team award for gold.

The final race of the season saw Herbie relish the mud and hills of the National Cross Country Championships, finishing an outstanding 57th in a quality field, leading the team home to a top 10 finish.

If you would like information on North Somerset AC, please visit www.nsac.org.uk and/or email contact@nsac.org.uk.