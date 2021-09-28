News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Athletics Club announce October fun days

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM September 28, 2021   
North Somerset Athletic Club October fun days are back.

North Somerset Athletic Club October fun days are back. - Credit: Chris Millard

North Somerset Athletics Club have released four dates on first-come, first-served basis for their coaching fun days in October half-term for children between the ages of seven and 12.

They will be held between 10am and 4pm, from Monday October 25 to Thursday October 28 at Clevedon School.

With prices stated as £17 per day, or £60 for the whole week, children will take part in sprints, relays, high jump, long jump, hurdles, as well as plenty of games and challenges.

In addition, certificates and medals can be won at their highly-acclaimed days.

"Children who love sport will love these days. Action-packed, a perfect combination of coaching and fun" says head coach and organiser Chris Millard.

You may also want to watch:

For more info, please nsac.org.uk/training/fundays/ or email Chris Millard on fundays@nsac.org.uk to check availability.

Athletics
North Somerset News

