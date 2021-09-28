North Somerset Athletics Club announce October fun days

Published: 9:00 AM September 28, 2021

North Somerset Athletics Club have released four dates on first-come, first-served basis for their coaching fun days in October half-term for children between the ages of seven and 12.

They will be held between 10am and 4pm, from Monday October 25 to Thursday October 28 at Clevedon School.

With prices stated as £17 per day, or £60 for the whole week, children will take part in sprints, relays, high jump, long jump, hurdles, as well as plenty of games and challenges.

In addition, certificates and medals can be won at their highly-acclaimed days.

"Children who love sport will love these days. Action-packed, a perfect combination of coaching and fun" says head coach and organiser Chris Millard.

For more info, please nsac.org.uk/training/fundays/ or email Chris Millard on fundays@nsac.org.uk to check availability.